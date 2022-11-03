Virginia E. Wiseman, resident of Morriston, Florida passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was 98 years old. She was born to Jack Eubanks and Amanda Smith on May 31, 1924 in Lucedale, Mississippi.
After living in Mississippi for 40 years, Virginia moved to Florida in 1964 and has lived in Levy County since 1995. Virginia worked in a garment factory in Mississippi and in West Palm Beach, Florida. She also worked in a school cafeteria in Clewiston, Florida for 8 years. She is the founder of the Gospel Barn of Morriston as well as an ordained minister. Virginia enjoyed crafting, playing Yahtzee, crochet, and was an extremely great cook.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Earl Wiseman of 37 years and her children Greg Havard, Charles Wiseman, Geraldine Chapman, and Joyce Chapman. She is survived by her children Elbert Havard (Gail), Troy Havard (Sabrah), Annie Golden (Danny) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Virginia was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a visitation held one hour prior at Knauff Funeral Home of Williston. Brother George Maxwell officiated. Burial followed at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Morriston, Florida. Knauff Funeral Home of Williston was honored to serve the Wiseman family during their time of transition.
