With great sorrow, The Days family announce the passing of their beloved Mr. Thomas Days Sr.
He leaves to cherish his love, life and legacy in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Delories days; 1 Brother, Ernest Days, Clearwater, FL; nine (9) children: Rev. Elizabeth Carnegie (Aljoseph), Rev. Min. Teresa Osoba (Rev. Babajide), Rev. Ronald Days, Sr. (Joyce), Debra Teerlink (Byron), Bebra Battles, Kimberly Monroe, Jacqueline Days, Frederick Days, Sr., and Eugene Days, Sr. (31) grandchildren, (53) Great-Grandchildren, (31) Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Services are under the direction of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida 32626) 352-493-1857 and D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608) 352-204-2381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.