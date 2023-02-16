Teresa Virginia Rains, 76, of Cedar Key, Florida, left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on February 4, 2023, following a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Teresa, a Cedar Key Native, was born on November 5, 1946 to Edgar “Yellow Legs” Campbell and Agnes Elmyra Beckham Campbell.
First and foremost, Teresa was a Wife, Mother, and Best Friend. Teresa lived for the Lord, her family, and her friends. She was of Baptist Faith. Her kindness and compassion for others, and her ability to always see the good in everybody and everything, was endless. For Teresa, the glass was always half full. Teresa never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Teresa accepted every day as a Gift from God, no matter what kind of day it may have been. Teresa will always be remembered by everyone who knew her for her kind and loving nature, the beautiful warm smile she had for everyone, her sparkling eyes, and her quick wit and humor, which always had the ability to make those around her laugh.
Teresa attended Cedar Key School where she was a valuable member, and seasoned player of the girl’s high school basketball team.
Teresa married the Love of her Life, J.W. “Honey” Rains, also a Cedar Key Native, on December 20, 1963. Although, they grew up and attended school together, they didn’t start dating until J.W. came home from college during Spring Break of 1963.
Teresa served as the City of Cedar Key Librarian off and on for many years. She was a waitress at Johnson’s Brown Pelican Restaurant and The Seabreeze Restaurant in Cedar Key, as well as a volunteer at Cedar Key School. In earlier years, she helped out her father and step-mother at the family business, The Key Motel in Cedar Key.
Teresa was a faithful member of the Eastern Star, #251 in Chiefland, Florida for more than 50 years. Teresa enjoyed worshiping the Lord, spending time with her family, fishing, reading, cooking, crafting, and Scrabble. Teresa was also an accomplished artist of oil painting.
Teresa was preceded in death by her Loving Husband, J.W. “Honey” Rains of 50 Years, her Parents, Agnes Elliott and Edgar “Yellow Legs” Campbell, her Brother, Larry Campbell, and her Step-Mother, Rosa Lee Campbell.
Teresa is survived by her Loving Daughter, Tina Rains Morris, and her Loving “Son”, Kenny Morris, both of Archer, FL, as well as one aunt, several cousins, and many, many friends.
A private memorial was held. Arrangements were handled by Rick Gooding Funeral Homes of Cross City, Florida.
Donations can be made in memory of Teresa Virginia Rains to The American Lung Association at https://action.lung.org and The American Heart Association at https://donate.heart.org
Mama, our Precious Doodlebug, We Love You 48-10 to the Moon and Back and 10 Buckets, Plus 10 Million Kisses, and a Bushel and a Peck. Always and Forever, Tina and Kenny
