Susan Elizabeth Love, 80, of Saginaw, formerly of Key West, our strong-willed, giving, and most loving mom, grandma, sister, and loyal friend passed away on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Covenant Harrison.
Susan was born on Jan. 5, 1943, to the late Thomas F. and Marjorie R. (Judy) Ming in Detroit. She moved around a lot as a child and has lived in California, New York, Florida and Michigan. While out with friends, Susan met Robert Tierney. They dated, fell in love, and spent many happy years together. Sadly, Robert passed away on Feb. 26, 2008.
Susan was the owner and operator of Habana Plaza Laundry in Key West, Florida. She loved her job and continued to work there long after she sold the business. Susan met many wonderful people throughout the years. People always felt comfortable to tell her their secrets and had countless stories she kept privately. Susan loved to go fishing, host cook-outs, and go to the beach. She was an avid reader and gardener. Susan tended to orchids and hibiscus mostly, but loved all flowers. She loved her family most of all and enjoyed spending time with them. Susan’s generous and thoughtful spirit will live on in the hearts of her family for many years to come.
To carry on her legacy, Susan leaves her son, Christopher (April) Key; grandchildren, Sean Thornton, Megan Thornton, Anthony Key, Cassidy Key, and Lauren Key; brother, Thomas (Pat) Ming II, and daughter-in-law, Pat Thornton. In addition to her parents and beloved Robert, Susan was preceded in death by her son, Robert Thornton.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1550 Midland Rd., between State & Gratiot. Susan’s family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of CVICU at Covenant Healthcare and the Patriot Unit at HealthSource. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research or your local ASPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.
