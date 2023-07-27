On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Steve Guinsler, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 68.
Steve was born on May 28, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to Robert and Ruth Guinsler. Being a resident of Williston for 40 years, he loved to serve his community in whatever capacity they needed him most. For many years that meant, singing in the church choir, coaching little league football and softball at the WYAA, volunteering at the local elementary schools PTO and SAC program, later volunteering with the High School band program, participating with many fundraisers through the Woman’s club like the Follies, and the Williston School of Dance and many years he was the town Santa at Light Up Williston. Steve was a very avid sports fan “Go Gators” and history buff. He enjoyed camping, politics, Jimmy Buffet and the Beatles. Most importantly Steve LOVED his family and made it a priority to be surrounded by them daily. He was his grandkids biggest fan and he never missed a sporting event or ballet recital.
He is survived by his wife of 44 wonderful years, Mary; his children Jessica (Jeff), Amanda (Jonathan), Meghan (Denny), and Katelyn (Brandon); his 10 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Isaac, Olivia, Lexie, Sophia, Clayton, Lyla, Trip, Sadie, and Emma. Also surviving are his sisters Jan Ligman and Jenny Pascarella, along with many nieces and nephews that he loved greatly.
Preceding Steve in death are his parents, Robert and Ruth Guinsler and two brothers Danny Guinsler and Dave Guinsler.
Steve knew how to love big and was loved big in return by all his family and friends. He is already greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 10900 SW 24th Ave, Gainesville, Fl. 32607.
Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home of Williston.
