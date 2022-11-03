Sherry Ann Osteen, 68, of Chiefland, FL, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Sherry was born in Jacksonville, FL, and moved to this area 45 years ago from Lake Panasoffkee, FL. She was a retired Cafeteria worker for Chiefland Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, quilting, reading, and painting, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Obie and Mary Jones, and 2 brothers Obie F. “Sonny” Jones Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Jones. Sherry is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years William D. “Will”Osteen, daughters Melissa A. Prevatt, Teri M. Prevatt, and Kasey R. Osteen Aman, son Shawn D. Osteen, brother Larry Jones, and 6 grandchildren (Donivan Ridgeway, Kelby Ridgeway, Alissa Osteen, Haley Stewart, Jaylen Stewart, and Emily Aman) and 1 great grandchild (Weston Long).
The family will be having a viewing and celebration of life service at Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland on Saturday, Nov 5th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. With her celebration of life service starting at 4:00 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by Knauff Funeral Homes, Chiefland Chapel, 352-493-4777
