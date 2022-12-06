Sarah Diane Lee, 73, of Palatka, departed this world and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park following an extended illness. Diane was born on September 2, 1949 in Otter Creek Florida where she was raised. She moved to Putnam County in 1970 with her husband, first to Bostwick and then settling in Bardin in 1973 where she spent the rest of her life. She was a lifelong stay at home wife and mother and never wanted any different. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and children’s church. Diane enjoyed spending her days on her land, tending cattle, driving tractors, and taking care of all the children that spent their days at her home. She never let anyone leave her home hungry and was another grandma to many of her grandchildren’s friends and many other children in the community. She was always around to cook or bake for any event at her home church, Providence Baptist Church or anywhere else that might have needed it. She was a proud supporter of local 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapters and never missed any of her kids or grandchildren’s livestock shows at the Putnam County Fair throughout the many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas “T.R.” and Izetta “Poppy” Hill; her husband of 52 years, Clinton Larry Lee; sister-in-law and dearest friend, Issie Lee; and “Adoptive Mother” Roberta Kessinger.
She left behind two sons, Dennis (Bobbi Jo) and Dan (Kelly) Lee, both of Palatka; four grandchildren, Cody, Katelyn, Lance (Jenna), and Tyler Lee, all of Palatka, three brothers, Doyle Hill of Tallahassee FL, Doug (Elizabeth) Hill of California, and Donald Hill of Tallahassee; two great grandsons, who were her pride and joy, Hyatt and Grey Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews stretched as far as Colorado to the Bahamas. Funeral services was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka with Pastor Rudy Howard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Palatka Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial gifts to Providence Baptist Church (General Fund), 141 N Providence Church RdPalatka, FL 32177 Friends are invited to sign Diane’s online tribute page at www.themastersfuneralhome.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
