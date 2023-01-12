Ruth Wimberly Copeland Green, 93, resident of Mount Olive, NC, passed away Friday evening, December 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Ms. Green had been employed with Georgia-Pacific Corporation as a security officer. After her retirement from Georgia-Pacific, she was employed by Wayne County (NC) Waste Recycling Centers. She worshiped with the Mount Olive (NC) congregation of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A service to remember the life of Ms. Green was held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home, followed by a time of visitation with the family.
Survivors include three of her children, Janice Walker and Rocky Copeland, both of the home, and Rodney Copeland of Ft. White, Fla.; a brother, Edward Wimberly, of Fla.; a sister, Sandy Clark of Live Oak, Fla; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Mertic Wimberly and Samantha Jackson Wimberly; two sons, Anthony Wimberly Copeland, and Ronnie Copeland; and a granddaughter, Tabitha Copeland.
A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive NC
