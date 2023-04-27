On Friday, April 14, 2023, Rubin Mills passed away peacefully at his home. He was 93 years old, born in Chiefland, Florida in 1929. Mr. Mills retired from the Department of Transportation in Chiefland in 1993. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, goats, and his amaryllis gardening.
Rubin is survived by his children, daughter Beverly Hernandez (Simión), son Scott Mills (Melissa), grandchildren Whitney Thomas (Chantz), Sam Mills and a brother Ray Mills of St. Augustine.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mertie Lane Mills, brothers Perry, Mart, Joseph, Vinson, Warren, Wesley of Palatka, Carl of Cross City, Frank, Mitchell and sister Ruby Gaskins of Gainesville.
A celebration of his life was held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Turning Point Church followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Trenton, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.