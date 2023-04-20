The son of Stanley R. Jarvis and Bernadette C Jarvis, Richard Lyle Jarvis Sr. was born in Manchester, Connecticut, on Nov. 10, 1943. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by son, Marc A Jarvis, and his brother, Michael J Jarvis. He leaves his loving wife, Velma C Jarvis, of 56 years. Sister Anita Jarvis-Novia of FL., his son Richard L Jarvis Jr., daughter Melanie L Jarvis, his grandchildren Julia A LaMere, Lilyahna Tashjian, LeAnn Jarvis-Stewart and Marc Jarvis-Stewart. His great granddaughter Skyler Rose Boyd. A niece Laurie DeSandre of Fl., He also leaves brothers and sister-in-laws, Joseph and Verna DiMaio of VA., Una Hull of CT., Elia Mae Cyr of AL., Martin and Paula Cyr of CT., George and Annette Newman of CT., Bruce and Regina Charette of CT,. John and Wendy Cyr of CT., Joe and Cathy Cyr of CT., He was predeceased by brother-in-laws, Ron Hull of CT., Alvin Cyr Sr. of AL., sister-in-law Brandy Cyr of CT., he also leaves many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Richard worked at Colt firearms in CT., he was also a long haul over the road truck driver before retiring in 2001. We moved to Florida where he became great friends with the Williston Police Department. His mission for the Holy Family Catholic Church was to give all police, sheriffs, firefighters and EMS medals of Saint Michael.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, Florida, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at noon. Father Anthony Hamaty will officiate.
Knauff Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jarvis family during their time of transition.
