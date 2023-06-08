Rev. Joseph Lee Wilcox, a prominent leader & Pastor of Chiefland, Florida Passed away on May 31, 2023 after battling a short illness.
Reverend Joseph Lee Wilcox was the youngest of eight children. He was Born to the late William C. Wilcox and Rochelle Clark Wilcox in July year of 1946 in Chiefland, Florida.
Reverend Wilcox went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2023, at his Residency. He was converted and baptized at an early age. Rev. Wilcox graduated from Continental Academy High School in Coral Springs, FL. He later furthered his Ministry in Christian Education at Saint Thomas University in Jacksonville, FL. Where he earned the Doctor of Divinity Degree.
Pastor Wilcox became a licensed Minister under the leadership of the late Rev. Walter Hunt. He became the Pastor of Mt. Erie Baptist Church in Chiefland, FL from there Rev. Wilcox was honored with pastoring St. John Missionary church in Bronson, FL for the 36 years until present. Rev. Wilcox was The president of the Tri County church Union.
Rev. Wilcox leaves to honor his memory and legacy, a loving wife Sandra Jean Hunter Wilcox of 39 years, sons; Joseph Lee Wilcox II, Chiefland, FL, Carlos Wilcox, Washington DC, and Leman Goodman (Nicole) Arlington, VA, two grandchildren; raised as his own, Jassani Wilcox and Joseph Lee Wilcox III, other grandchildren; Jakavion Chisolm, Shanterria Hall, and Leman Goodman Jr., one sister; Mamie Lee Patterson of Chiefland FL. , two sisters in laws; Doris Jones and Bertha Allen, two brother-in-law; Raiford Hunter and Willie Jones Jr., two God sons; Dr. Lee. M. Dexter of Syracuse, N.Y., and Darrell Norris of Chiefland Fl, A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services as been outlined as follows:
Friday, June 9, 2023
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
496 E Main Street Bronson, Florida
5:00 Pm to 6:00 pm (Viewing & Reflections)
6:00 Pm to 7:00 pm (Musical by Detroit Live Entertainment, Tallahassee, Florida)
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Heavenly Celebration
Lighthouse Word Church
2350 US-27 ALT Chiefland, Florida
1:00pm
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Family Gathering
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
310 SW 5th street
Chiefland, Florida
(Immediately after services burial)
Blessing of Burial space
Mount Olive Cemetery
Chiefland, Fl
Services are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services( 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl)
