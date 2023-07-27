A memorial will be held July 29 to honor Raymond S. Allen at One Way Church in Chiefland, FL, on Manatee Springs Road. He leaves behind his wife, Emily; two sons, Jacob and Elijah; his father, Arthur F. Allen Jr.; his mother, Judy C. Allen; two brothers, Stephen Allen (his wife, Rosesanie) and Mark Allen (his wife, Teresa); his sister, Shelly Melton-Allen; and many other family and friends. Go with God my son, my brother, my friend.
