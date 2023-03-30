Randy Stefanelli (65) of Chiefland, Florida, passed away at his home on Friday, March 17th, 2023. He was a cherished member of his community, an accomplished businessman, a caring father, a karaoke superstar, and an eminent dog-namer. His career highlights in this department include “Mocha Gee,” “Fish,” and “Stick-Boy,” among many others. He loved these dogs just as he loved to fish, garden, read, laugh, sing, and especially as he loved his family; that is, with a warmth and magnetism altogether inspiring, personal, and uniquely his own.
Although he was taken from us too soon and too suddenly, he joins his brother, Bobby, who he missed every day since losing him in May of 2022. Rejoined, perhaps they can finally get started on the book they always wanted to co-author, aptly titled: Me, My Brother, Two Girls, and a Dog. More than likely, though, they’ll just put on the best fish fry ever and shoot the breeze.
He is survived by his father, Robert Sr., sisters, Linda and Mari Ann, his two sons, Carsen and Simon, his grandchildren, Sawyer and Saylor, and his long-time business partner, Eva Gay.
Celebration of life will be held at The Vineyard North, 14365 US Hwy 19, Chiefland, FL 32626 at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 31st, 2023. Fellowship and light refreshments to follow.
