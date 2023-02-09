Randy Dale Hill, 71, entered heaven Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He passed peacefully at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. Randy was born in Gainesville, Florida, March 21, 1951 to the late George O’Brien Hill and Dorothy Mae Beaver.
Randy grew up in Newberry, FL. He graduated from Newberry High School in 1969. After High School Randy moved to Panama City to work with his uncle. Randy rented beach chairs and even became an avid surfer before earning his charter license.
While Randy enjoyed the water, his first love was working around cows and horses. Randy moved back to Newberry and took a job with the Charlotte Ranch in High Springs where he roped and branded cattle. During this time, Randy met the love of his life in March of 1973. Randy and Frances Ann Morrison married August 23, 1973.
Wanting to be closer to his wife, he took a job with Newberry Pipe plant, where he worked until taking a job with Williston Welding. Randy worked several years at Williston Welding until an opportunity came up to work at Waldamor Farms in Williston. Randy took care of many race horses one in particular was the popular Foolish Pleasure that won the 1975 Kentucky Derby. Randy and Frances were caretakers for the Waldamor Farm until around 1977 when he moved his family to their property in Bronson, Florida and took a job welding at Drilltech in Williston. After 38 years working in the welding industry, he retired due to hearing loss from Sandvic in Alachua, Florida.
Randy loved spending time with his family and giving back to the community. During Randy’s younger days he coached his daughter Shelly’s little league softball in Williston. Randy was a member of the Williston Jaycees helping to raise money for under privileged kids. Randy was also known for his talent of knife making. He made many Damascus knives and forges.
At a young age, Randy gave his heart to Jesus. He attended church with his parents at the First Nazarene Church in Gainesville, Florida. Later in 1978, he rededicated his life to the Lord where him and his wife, Frances were baptized on the same day. Randy loved serving the Lord. He was an active member of the Release City Church in Chiefland until his health made him unable to attend.
Randy was married to his wife, Frances for almost 50 years and is survived by her, their daughter Shelly (Ryan) Anderson of Chiefland, FL, their son Dustin (Lynn) Hill of Chiefland, FL, their son Matthew (Christy) Hill of Chiefland, FL, Grandchildren: Hayden (Melody) Tremblay of Spring Hill, FL, Katelynn (Bailey) Roux of Chiefland, FL, twin grandsons Colton Schindler, Gage Schindler of Chiefland, FL, Dustin Hill, of Detroit Lakes, MN, Austin (Lisbet) Hill of Fort Stewart, GA, Tyler Hill of Chiefland, FL, Chelsi Hill of Chiefland, FL, Jason Foley of Chiefland, FL, Eliza Hill of Roanoke, VA, Remy Hill of Roanoke, VA, Addilynn Pelletier of Chiefland, FL, and Linnaea Hill of Chiefland FL. He is also survived by Great-Grandchildren: Heartly Tremblay, Morgan Roux, twin grandsons Zack Hill, Zayne Hill, and twin grandsons due soon.
Randy also leaves behind a sister Linda (Ken) Walker of Ramsey, IN, Carolyn Hurley of Newberg, OR, Judy (Joe) Roethei of Kansas City, MO, Mother-in-Law, Juanita Morrison of Bronson, Fl, Sister-in-Law Carolyn Brady of Chiefland, Fl, Brother-in-law Jackie (Pam) Morrison of Williston, FL, Sister-in-law Janie Morrison of Trenton, FL, Brother-in-law Billy Morrison of Bronson, FL, Sister-in-law Donna (Charles) Brock of Trenton, Fl, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Dorothy Hill, Father-in-Law Jack Morrison, brother Ronnie Hill, brother-in-law Dick Hurley, brother-in-law Robbie Morrison and grandson Justin Hill, and two rainbow grandchildren
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to consider donating to Dementia Society, Inc., in Memory of Randy. For more information, please contact Matt Hill at Mhill82.mh@gmail.com or https://gofundme.com/f/wk9vej-dementia-sucks
The services will be held at Hardeetown Baptist Church on Saturday, February 11th. The family will meet friends at 2:00 pm followed by the Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. Later the family will have a private service at the Hill Residence.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland. 715 W Park Ave Chiefland, FL 32626 352-493-4777.
