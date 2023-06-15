Bronson — Our beloved local, Paul David Alcorn has peacefully passed away on 19 May 2023 at age 92 surrounded by lots of love and family. He was married with five children and many grandchildren. He is survived by daughters Diane Brown, Debora Alcorn; grandchildren Jennifer McCarthy, Makanani Brown, Ada Alcorn, James Alcorn, Amanda Alcorn, Donald Jr. Alcorn, Destiny Alcorn, Johnathon Alcorn; great grandchildren Hunter McCarthy and Chase Brown
Paul served his country in the United States Air Force for 25 years retiring in 1973. He survived the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired a Master Sergeant. After the military he went on to run a successful business. He eventually retired and settled in Bronson Florida. Paul will be dearly missed and forever cherished by many.
Services will be held graveside at the Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Dr, Winter Park, FL at 1 p.m. on Sunday June 25, 2023.
