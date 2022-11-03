Paul Brock, 82, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Perry, FL. Paul was born May 4, 1940, in Trenton, Florida to Moses E Brock and Ruby Mae Ward Brock.
Paul honorably served our country in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Perry. He was avid outdoorsmen who loved to hunt and fish, camp and spend time with his family and friends. He was a competitive runner, placing in the top three of his age category in many races in the Florida/Georgia area. He completed a Tallahassee marathon in 2:53:08. to qualify nationally for the Boston Marathon.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Moses and Ruby Brock, six sisters Margie Rogers, Hazel Jerrels, Belle Watson, Jean Bryant, Beatrice Mell, and Pauline Brock, two brothers Cedric Brock and Frank Brock, and brothers-in-law Gail Mell, and Vance Watson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Etsie Brock; two children Tim Brock and Cindy Dunkle and her husband David, two grandchildren Alex Dunkle and his wife Caitlynn and Austin Dunkle, brothers-in-law Calvin Rogers, and Gary Bryant, his sister-in-law Annette Brock as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Perry with Dr. Stephen Ruff and Pastor Jamie Brock officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
