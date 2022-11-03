Parnick A. Williams, 95, of Williston passed away at his home on Oct. 12.
Born in McMinn County, TN, he spent his childhood in eastern Tennessee with his family moving to Cleveland, OH when he was a teenager.
He volunteered to join the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, where he served from Oct. 1944-1946. He took a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1951. He served in France for 18 months, becoming fluent in French.
He earned both his undergraduate degree and his master’s degree in administration and supervision in education at Florida State University.
As a science teacher, he taught in Florida high schools in Naples, Immokalee and Perry. He also taught science at the federal prison in Atlanta while he was in dental school.
He earned his degree in dentistry at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.
After graduating from dental school, Dr. Williams established his dental practice in Williston where he practiced for nearly 60 years.
He was an active member of the Alachua County Dental Society and the Florida Dental Association for many years. He also served as president of the Suwannee Valley Dental Society.
He had a lifelong interest in exercise and physical fitness and was an avid tennis player for many years. After learning chess while he was in the Army, he played the game for the rest of his life.
Dr. Williams is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Edward Williams. He is survived by his sister, Reba Friedland of Palm Coast, his son, Nick Williams of Williston, and daughters, Elisa Williams of Ft. White, and Jil Williams of Ocala, and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in November.
