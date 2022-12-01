Myra Hale Huff, age 65, of Morriston, Florida, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. Myra was born March 27, 1957, the daughter of Freddie and Marjorie Hale. She was a talented artist in her younger days and turned that art into desserts where she baked delicious homemade cakes and pies at The Ivy House in Williston, Florida. She spent her days there working tirelessly alongside her mother, sisters, and multiple other family members to serve the citizens of Williston.
Myra is survived by her granddaughters, Elizabeth Tyson (Jacob); and Haley Grace Giselbach (Colton); and grandson, Jaxson Turner; mother, Marjorie Hale; and sisters, Ann Hale and Evelyn Nussel. Myra is preceded in death by her father, Freddie Hale, and daughter, Alesha Mims. Myra was an eclectic soul who had an energy that drew people in. In addition to the sense of humor she had, Myra had the amazing ability to find a friend in every person she met. Somehow she left her love and laughter in everything she did. Myra was laid back, bold, and a strong woman who moved through the tribulations of life, making it seem easy. Myra also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who will miss her jokes and little sayings. Myra’s fingerprints will never fade from the lives she touched.
A “Going Home Celebration” will be held at the family pond, 2590 SE 168th Avenue, Morriston, FL 32668, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Chester Clarke. We welcome and extend an invitation to every person who knew and loved Myra to come and fellowship together in remembrance. Assisting the family with arrangements is Knauff Funeral Home of Williston, Florida.
