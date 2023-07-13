Mildred Smith Adams, age 82, of Williston, gained her wings on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Gladwell and his wife Martha, daughter, Sally Holton and her husband, Ed, son-in- law, Robby Harris, daughter-in- law Jennifer Adams, brother Marvin Smith his wife, Pam; 20 grandkids, 34 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George Adams, daughter, Mary Sue Harris, daughter, Monica Gladwell Cain, son, Quincy Adams, son Eddie Adams Jr.; her parents, Fred and Arzel Smith; brothers Fred, Buck, Jack, BoBo and Raymond, sisters, Eva Mae, and Joan.
Mildred was a native Floridian, born and raised in Jacksonville. She was an entrepreneur as a founding partner for Cain and Cain communications, and a secretary for the sheet metal workers union. She also invested in thoroughbred race horses with her family. In 1983, Jimmy and Martha moved to Williston. Shortly after, Mary Sue, Robby, Quincy and Sally followed, eventually Monica joined. To be close to her children and grandchildren, Mildred moved from Lawtey and made Levy County her home for the last 30 years.
Mildred was saved in 1970, and loved the Lord. She encouraged her family to attend church, and consistently prayed for and with her loved ones. She referred to herself as “His servant” and truly lived a life of service and sacrifice. She loved and connected with everyone she met. She made the best of her stay at physical rehab where they donned her “social director.” She was known to take in the homeless and the broken. Her nieces and nephews called her all hours of the night gleaning her uncanny wisdom, endless love, and patience.
A funeral service was held in her honor at 11 a.m., at the Williston Church of God on Thursday, July 6. Visitation was held at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.
