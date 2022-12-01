Melvin Delano Stone, 88, passed away at his home in Bronson, Florida on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Mr. Stone was born in Parrish, Alabama on November 9, 1934. His family later moved to Dade County Florida. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War. Following his Honorable Discharge, he met and married his wife of 64+ years Goldie (Cookie) Groover. The couple moved to Bronson in the sixties, where they raised their two daughters, Tammy and Denise.
Throughout his life, he worked as a carpenter, a truck driver, and an “ICEE” representative. He prided himself on being a craftsman. He retired from Lancaster Correctional Facility in 2003. Throughout his life he was an avid reader of history and has been described as a “gentleman and a scholar.”
Mr. Stone is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucy Stone, a sister, Louise Toms, two brothers, Harold and Robert Stone, and a three-day old son, Charles Delano Stone. He leaves behind his wife, Goldie Stone of Bronson, his daughters Tammy Davis (David) of Williston, Denise Stone (Ron McManus) of Bronson, three grandchildren, Shay Potts (Chris) of Gainesville, Andi McManus (Andy Starling) of Bronson, and Heath Davis of Gainesville. He also thoroughly enjoyed his two great grandchildren Carsyn Adeline Potts and Hayden Steele Starling. Being from a large family he also leaves behind two brothers, Donald (Eunice) and Dale (Suzanne) Stone of Ocala, sisters Bonnie (Jim) McCreary of Bronson, and Pat Josie of Gray, Georgia, many nieces, nephews, and their children as well.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 3:00 pm, at the home of James and Patty Fletcher, 2730 NE 165th Terrace, Williston, Florida 32696.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a memorial fund for his widow to help defray funeral, medical, and other expenses. These contributions can be mailed to PO Box 293 Bronson, Florida 32621.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Williston.
