Trenton – Mary Redoutey Faircloth, age 88, of Trenton, FL passed away Friday June 2, 2023 at the Haven Hospice Center in Chiefland FL, surrounded by her loved ones. Born and raised in Ocala FL, she married her high school sweetheart on August 18, 1951, and started her family in 1953 with the birth of a daughter followed by 3 sons. Mary and family relocated to Trenton FL, Addy Jones area in the early 1960’s and remained there until her death in June of 2023. Mrs. Mary, to those who knew and loved her, dedicated her life to her faith, family and friends. Mary was a kind and gentle soul, always putting the needs of others above her own. As a friend reflected, she was a Great Lady who weathered so many storms yet found a way to get through them. Mrs. Mary was cut from a cloth worth more than satin, warmer than wool and tougher than leather and had a heart of gold. She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Barney, her beloved son, Bert Brian Sr, her parents Clarence H and Ethel (Griffith) Redoutey, brothers Earl and Philip Redoutey, and sister and brother-in-law Marcella (Gene)Vickers. Mary is survived by her daughter, Elwanda (Lesley) Gore, sons Rick and Jonny Faircloth, daughter in laws Dianne and Kristin, a sister Shirley (Vernon) Johnson, and sister in laws Shiela Thompkins and Audrey Langston, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces’, nephews’ and extended family and friends. Service was held for Mary Saturday June 17, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church,4050 NW US Hwy 27, Chiefland, FL 32626. A gathering of friends and family followed the memorial service. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ocala FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice in Mrs. Mary’s honor.
Mary’s request for cremation is under the direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home 426 West Wade Street, Trenton, FL. 352-463-8888. Watsonmilton.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.