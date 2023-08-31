Marvin Eugene Faircloth “Gene”, 76, of Old Town, Florida, passed away August 10, 2023.
Mr. Faircloth was born June 1, 1947 to the late Grady and MaeDell Faircloth, in Chiefland, Florida. He was a member of Scrub Creek Baptist Church. His passions were hunting, fishing and his family. His work life included a time with Whitehurst Construction Company before going into the Army and serving with the Army Corp of Engineers. After returning from the service, he became a cowboy for Tom Peter Chairs; then he started with Anderson Columbia where he remained for 45 years before retiring in 2018.
Mr. Faircloth is survived by his wife, Susan; his grandson, Orrie Branch (Janna) of Cross City, Florida; two great grandchildren; his brother, Frank Faircloth of Williston, Florida; his sisters, Reatha Rogers of Trenton, Florida, Patsy Fox of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alene Beck of Trenton, Florida and Maudine Morgan of Ocala, Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, BR Faircloth; and his stepson, Tommy Sadler.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Faircloth was held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Chiefland, Florida, with Rev. Cody Lord officiating.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgooding funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.