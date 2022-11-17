Mark R. Goble, 59, of Chiefland, FL, and previously of Chillicothe, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
He is now reunited with the love of his life, Margie Jo “Maggie” Kittrell Goble, who preceded him in January.
Mark was born Nov. 6, 1963, in Williamson, West Virginia, to Lynn and Peggy Goble. He graduated from Waverly High School in Ohio, then studied heating and air conditioning at Terra Technical College in Fremont, Ohio. A hard worker, Mark held management jobs at the Mead paper mill in Chillicothe and at the Mill’s Pride cabinet factory in Waverly, then worked as a dispatcher for Pickaway Plains Ambulance in Circleville, Ohio. After moving to Florida with Maggie, Mark worked to repair and restore items for other people.
Mark was a member of Newberry Church of Christ in Newberry, FL. A man of strong Christian faith, Mark began preaching at Elm Grove Church of Christ at a young age and continued to preach at various churches his whole life. He was proud to serve for a time as a chaplain for sheriff’s deputies near his home in Florida.
Mark was always quick to share a joke or a story, and his sense of humor and faith helped him cope with numerous back surgeries and other medical issues. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including his extensive church families in Ohio and Florida. He also enjoyed visits to Cedar Key and to Manatee Springs near his home. He seldom missed watching an Ohio State football game and enjoyed watching pro football no matter who was playing. He liked watching Westerns, especially those starring John Wayne.
He is survived by his son, David, and daughter-in-law, Penny, who live near Cincinnati, Ohio, and daughters, Devon Detillion, Samantha Goble and Rachel Smith. Mark and Maggie also are survived by two daughters they adopted in their hearts, Tina Smith and Molly Adams. Mark loved his grandchildren: Kaylie, Matthew, Rosie, Katy, Braedyn, Rylee and Clint.
Two brothers, Steve Goble and his wife, Gere, of Ashland, Ohio, and Clark D. Goble and his wife, Stefanie, of Chillicothe, Ohio, also survive.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Newberry Church of Christ, in Newberry, FL. A memorial service is planned in Ohio in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice. Donations can be made at beyourhaven.com or they can be sent to Haven Hospice, 311 N.E. 9th St., Chiefland, FL 32626.
