Marjorie Ann Ray “Mimi” Hale, daughter of the late Julian Ambrose Ray and Jessie Elizabeth Ray, was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Emathla, Florida, just three miles outside of Williston. She was delivered by Dr. Willis, the founder of Williston. She attended public schools of Marion and Levy County; grade school at Osceola, middle and high in Dunnellon and completed her studies at Williston High School. At an early age she professed her faith and love for Jesus. Not only did she profess it, but she lived it EVERYDAY.
Mimi was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Freddie Byron Hale of Morriston, Florida. They raised three beautiful girls on their family farm. Mimi worked tirelessly during the day with a farm crew clearing and planting crops, then worked into the night doing the books for their logging company. She was not only a farm girl, but she had a love for fashion, design and ultimately cooking was her love language. Mimi owned two dress shops in Williston; Jeannette’s Dress Shop and Marv-E-Less Fashions. She sold beautiful clothing to the ladies of the community.
In 1993, she opened The Ivy House Restaurant in Williston, which was formerly Dr. Willis’ home. She was always known for her gracefully southern hospitality and delicious food. She served homemade southern style food that patrons from all over the country have raved about. She helped put Williston on the map. Within Ivy, she also had a clothing and gift Boutique. Next, in 2000, she opened The Ivy House Bed and Breakfast in the former hospital of Dr. Willis. She housed and fed a gourmet breakfast to guests from all over the country.
From a young age, she developed a love for retail in her father’s grocery store, where she would straighten shelves and helped her Dad process meat. This love led to Hale’s General Store, where she sold deli meats, produce, household staples, ice cream and milk shakes. In 2007, The Ivy House of Alachua, her second location, was opened at the end of The City of Alachua Mainstreet, housed in a turn of the century Queen Anne three story House. In 2012, The Ivy House of Ocala was born and five years later became Ivy on The Square Restaurant and Boutique. She was a dreamer, an entrepreneur, always looking up not around. She loved sharing her love for Jesus and credited him for all she had.
Her Christian life was unwavering. She loved unconditionally, making everyone she met feel like family, as she wanted you to feel like you were at her house, sitting at her dining table. Mimi touched lives in so many ways, first as a Mother and Grandmother to so many, then filling voids in those that needed her love. Once you were hers, you were hers forever and she made no bones about it. She changed lives through her hospitality, delicious food, graceful words of encouragement, kind understanding ways, soft spoken words of wisdom and her knowledge of Christ. She loved like Jesus and when she platted a meal she prepared, she would say, “This is good enough for Jesus to eat!” Mimi’s influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her and loved her.
Mimi was preceded in death by her husband Freddie Byron Hale, daughter, Myra Hale Huff, father, Julian Ambrose Ray, mother, Jessie Elizabeth Ray, grandson, Michael Micheletti Jr., and granddaughter, Alesha Mims. Her life will forever be cherished by her surviving family, daughters, Ann Hale (Joseph) Brooks and Evelyn Hale Nussel, grandchildren, Waica Ann Micheletti, Micala Olivia Brooks, Joseph William (Jenni) Brooks and Arthur Henry (Harley) Nussel. Great-grandchildren, Dylan Huggins, Lyla Huggins, Michael Micheletti lll, McKenzie Micheletti, Braxton Micheletti, Brogan Micheletti, Miley Micheletti, Grayson Owens, Radlee Owens, Macy Huguley, Lucas Huguley, Skyla Brooks, Elizabeth Tyson, Grace Giselbach, Jaxson Turner, Hayes Nussel, and great-great-grandchildren, Ivory Loos, Violet Loos and Kohen Miranda.
Along with many other extended family, she leaves all her faithful, loyal employees and customers. Oh how she loved you all!
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Mimi’s Gracefully Southern Scholarship Fund, c/o Mainstreet Community Bank of Florida, 112 N.Magnolia Ave., Ocala, Florida, 34475; 352-355-4579.
This charitable scholarship will assists students that wish to attain goals in Culinary Arts. Mimi wanted her love of cooking to live on through students in the community.
The celebration of Mimi’s life was held graveside at Our Family Farm Cemetery Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. with Bro. Wes Smith, Bro. Keith Frix and Bro. Chester Clark officiating.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks for the outpouring love and kind attention to the caring for Mimi from Vickie Sullivan, Donna Jerrels, Emily Hobby and Astrid Guerra. We can’t thank you enough and we love you all very much.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.
