Marie Cochran Strange, age eighty-eight of Chiefland, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born in Gainesville, Florida, on April 13, 1935, to James and Adell Cochran, and lived in Dunnellon, Florida, for most of her growing up years.
Marie graduated from Dunnellon High School in 1953, and attended Stetson University for one year. She worked for various banks over the next few years. She met Russell Burton Strange in June of 1955 at a Wednesday night prayer meeting. They married on December 17, 1955, and were loving partners for 45 years until Russell’s death. They lived in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Milton, Pensacola, and finally settled in Chiefland in 1981.
Marie is known for her love for her Lord and her desire to see others come to know him as their personal Savior. She accomplished this goal by teaching children in Children’s Church and an after school JOY Club. Many children were saved and discipled through Marie’s ministry of teaching and bringing them to church.
Marie is also known for her ministry of encouragement. She called and sent cards and letters to family, friends, and others she met through the years. She loved sending and receiving hand-written words. She also greeted people at the door of the church every Sunday for several years. She started and organized the annual Beck Family Reunion to keep up with extended family. She loved meeting new people and making connections.
She loved her family, her church, and her community, often taking an active role to protect children, including pre-born children. She did this by supporting and volunteering at the local pregnancy center and organizing the annual Life Chain for many years.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents James Thomas Cochran and Adell Beck Cochran, her brother JT Cochran, and her husband Russell Burton Strange.
Marie is survived by her children: Melissa Peltier and husband Gary of Chattanooga, TN; Glen Strange and wife Janet of Pensacola, FL; David Strange of Jacksonville, FL; and Wes Strange and wife Teresa of Pace, FL. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Clarissa (Eric) Brown, Wade (Robyn) Peltier, Lee (Deb) Peltier, Jenna Peltier, Ali (Ben) Ohler, Nicole (Andrew) Kelley, Thomas Strange, Kelsey Strange, Jessica Strange, Corey (Kelly) Strange, and Trevor Strange, as well as fourteen great-grandchildren with two on the way.
In lieu of flowers, Marie’s memory may be honored with a donation to the Harmony Pregnancy Center, PO Box 2557, Chiefland, FL 32644 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of North Central Florida, 2711 NW 6th Street, Suite F, Gainesville, FL 32609.
A funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. The family received friends an hour prior to the service. Pastor Kris Mullis will officiated, burial follow at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland.
