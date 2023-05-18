Margaret Morgan of Chiefland, Florida passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 94. Margaret was born November 26, 1928, to parents Andrew and Ola Thomas. She lived a long, simple, and godly life surrounded by her beloved family.
One of her true passions in life was caring for others. Margaret lovingly cared for Charlie, her husband of 63 years, until he passed and then she continued to care for elderly members of the community, stopping only due to her own health issues. She was a talented cook and enjoyed preparing food for her loved ones and others in the community.
Margaret was also involved in her community through her dedication to Hardeetown Baptist Church in Chiefland where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Through her Sunday School class, she was an avid volunteer at the Children’s Home in Lakeland and Ayers Health and Rehabilitation in Trenton. In 1993, she was recognized as the volunteer of the year at Ayers.
She was a remarkable mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother who leaves behind a legacy of love. Her caring and nurturing ways will be deeply missed by many.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Ola Clark Thomas, sisters Hattie Mathis, Ruby Cole, Mary Haskins, Jeannette Holt, and Geraldine Cole, brother Cecil Thomas, Husband Charlie D. Morgan, and sons Charlie G. Morgan and Mickey Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter Melba Ward (Winston); daughters-in-law Carolyn Morgan and Peggy Morgan; grandchildren Charlie G. Morgan, Jr. (Cynthia), Melissa Morgan-Lopez (David), Michael Ward (Melinda), Sonia Weaver (Marc), Meagan Griffith (Brody), and Matthew Morgan (Ginny); and great grandchildren Lindsey Popejoy (Mike), Ryan Ward, Wesley Lopez, Justin Morgan (Shelby), Peyton Morgan, Morgan Lopez, Joseph Ward, Nathan Weaver, Daniel Ward, Jenny Lopez, Julie Lopez, Ella Weaver, Lincoln Griffith, and Olivia Morgan; great, great grandchildren Mason and Kaiden Popejoy.
Services were held graveside at the Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Brother Travis Hudson officiated the service.
Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland
