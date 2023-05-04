Madge Casey-Burger, resident of Gulf Hammock, Florida passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born in Newberry, Florida to Jessie and Essie Keene.
Madge was a Postmaster for 34 years at the United States Postal Service in Gulf Hammock, she also worked for the Atlantic Coastline Railroad as a telegraph operator and depot agent. She was a member of the Eastern Star, a longtime member of Otter Creek Baptist Church where she loved to sing. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, concerts, and working with her flowers and plants. Madge was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father Jessie Moses Keene, mother Essie Mae Tramell, Husband’s Paul Casey and Virgil Burger, Brothers Ralph Keene, Jessie Keene, and one sister Geneva Wingo. She is survived by her daughter Emily Ann Casey of Gulf Hammock, 2 grandchildren Kristy Kazemfar-Miller, M.D., Crystal Kazemfar and one great grandchild, Madilyn.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Otter Creek Baptist Church with a visitation held one hour prior. Brother Billy Keith officiated. Entombment will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel Hill Gardens Serenity Mausoleum in Dade City, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, Florida.
