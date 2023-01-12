Lum Junior Arrington, age 95, went to be home with his Lord and Savior on January 1, 2023. Junior was born on June 1, 1927, in Levy County to Lum and Martha Jane Wood Arrington. He was a 1945 graduate of Chiefland High School and was then drafted to the Army in November of that same year. After serving his country for 2 years, he came home and worked with the railroad. He left the railroad after 13 months to begin a career with the Florida Department of Transportation as a supervisor over mowing crews of 4 different counties. Junior retired in 1981. Although retired, he started his own mowing business where he continued to mow until he was 92. He was a family man that was loved by all who knew him.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clyde and Ercelle Arrington; sisters, Violet Ward and Audrey Farquharson.
He was survived by his wife of 72 years, Lucille Harris Arrington; children, Ann (Jessie) Ellzey and Randy (Jeanne) Arrington; Grandchildren, Aaron Ellzey, Abby (Joe) Childress, Casey (Adam) Garant and Christopher (Burgandy) Arrington; Great Grandchildren, Tanner, Baylor, Asher, Randi Cate, Emma, Pryde, Jessie, Maddox, Cheyanne and Jacob.
