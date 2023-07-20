Luke Evans Andrews, 22, of Chiefland, died July 8, 2023. He was born October 3, 2000 in Gainesville, FL, the son of Debra (Sresovich) Andrews and Kelby Andrews. He attended school in Chiefland (class of 2019) and attended classes at Santa Fe College.
Luke loved to travel and spend his time with family and friends, whom he loved with intensity. Luke never met a stranger and knowing him meant loving him. In a crowd you could always find him with the older ladies and little children. He was a precious soul that brought joy to all who loved him. He will be forever remembered for his kind and accepting heart and sweet and loving nature.
Luke was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Roberta Andrews; grandmother, JoAnne Sresovich; and aunt, Maria Sresovich.
Luke is survived by his parents, Debbie and Kelby and stepmother Shelley (Jackson); his sister, Kearston Andrews; his sister, Kaley McCurdy and brother-in-law David McCurdy; his brother Mabry Andrews; and his step siblings, Sydnee and Cody Jackson. He also leaves his maternal grandfather, Luke George Sresovich; his nieces, Lydia and Astella McCurdy; and nephew, Gus Jackson.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. Viewing was held Thursday, July 13th , 5-7pm at Knauff Funeral Home, 715 W Park Ave, Chiefland. The funeral service was held on Friday, July 14th, at 11:00a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 215, NE 8th St, Chiefland, FL.
