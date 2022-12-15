Lois D. Boyer, age 84, passed away November 30, 2022. She was born in Denney, Kentucky to Mosie and Hettie Jones. Lois was the fourth of seven siblings. She moved to Melbourne, Florida in 1958 and worked as a waitress at Holiday Inn. She loved working, taking care of her family, and going to the beach. In 1971, Lois and her two daughters moved to Ocala, Florida, where she lived until 1981. She then moved to Williston, Florida and lived there until her death.
Lois is survived by her sister, Betty Sumpter and two brothers, Troy W. Jones and Haskell E. Jones, all of which reside in Kentucky.
She also leaves behind her two daughters, Peggy J. Sherrouse (Shelton) and Patricia L. Brewer, both of Williston, Florida, and two grandchildren, Rachel L. Bridges (Sammy) of Pinellas Park and Jonathan T. Sherrouse (Amanda) of Williston, Florida. Along with six great grandchildren whom she cherished dearly.
After retiring from the restaurant business, Lois enjoyed traveling, reading, and raising a garden. A private memorial service will be held by family. She will be laid to rest at Orange Hill Cemetery.
