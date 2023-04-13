Jon Robert Gray left this earthly life on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by family.
Jon was born on April 28, 1942 in Brazil, Indiana. The son of Robert and Martha Gray and a 1960 graduate of South Broward High School in Hollywood, FL.
Jon spent 35 years as a commercial contractor, first in Greensburg, Pennsylvania then in Kissimmee, Florida building schools, churches and destination properties. Upon retirement, Jon spent the next 20 years raising cattle & horses and enjoying his favorite pastime of making hay in Gilchrist County, FL.
Jon was most proud of his family and leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Janice; sons David (Brooke) Gray – Gainesville, FL; Scott Gray – Maryville, TN and Todd (Cindy) Gray – Bell, FL and daughters Shelley (Phil) Kolarczyk – Stokesdale, NC and Shannon (Mike) Chiacchira – Newark, OH, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters; Susan Kite, Ft. Myers, FL; Anne Harbelis, Hollywood, FL and Joyce Gray, Dublin, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Gray.
A special thank you to Jon’s Hospice nurses Cassandra and Katie who provided exceptional care over the last 2 years and neighbors Jeff and Sue, Mike #2 and Sally.
At the decedent’s request no memorial service will be held.
If you would like to honor Jon’s memory, please consider a donation to either Hospice of Central Ohio, Attn: Philanthropic Development, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, SE, Newark, OH 43055 at https://www.hospiceof centralohio.org/donate/donate-now/ or the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main Street, Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 at https://amyloidosis.org.
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home Newark, OH has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
