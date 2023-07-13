On June 26, 2023, John “Ben” Benton Lewis, a longtime resident of Williston, Florida, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend went to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Delilah Lewis, four daughters Sheila Lewis, Deborah Snyder (David), Tina Sheppard (Kevin), Amy Lewis Jones and two sons John V Lewis and James B Lewis, thirteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He touched so many in his 75 years. He was known for his passion for cars, loving embrace, willing to help anyone in need and was always the peacemaker. He was the light that lead the way and the rock that gave us something to stand on. Pops was one of the greats, loving, caring, kind, gentle, family man. Who will surely be missed. He was a man who sacrificed more than anyone will ever know because of and for his family.
We were always his Angels and now he’s ours.
Knauff Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family during their time of transition.
