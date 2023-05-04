James Young Jr. 40, of Chiefland, Fl passed away due to a tragic accident on April 9, 2023. James was affectionately known by Jamie. He is survived by his 2 children Jamiya Young and Keonte Young along with other relatives. A service to honor his memory was held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Chiefland, Florida. Services were being directed by D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL). Serving with a Spirit of Excellence. (352) 204-2381. You may visit our website to leave a memory or thought for the family @ Dwilliamsmortuary services.com
