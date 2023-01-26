James Kenneth “Jim” Darby of Bronson, Florida was born on February 4, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed away at his residence in Bronson, Florida.
He was a veteran of the Metro-Dade Police Department. Jim enjoyed farming, “puttering around the house”, shooting, Western movies, fishing, his 2 dogs Pepper and Spike. He also loved his time serving his country in the United States Air Force as well as his 25 years in Law Enforcement. Most importantly his love and affection for his family, friends, holidays and going to Biloxi.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Russell and Thelma Marie (Hessler) Darby, a brother Dale Darby and sister Delores Hottiger.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Opal Pickett Darby, sons James Joseph Darby, John Patrick Darby, daughter Margaret McNeely and sister Donna Darby, grandchildren Conner Darby, Shawn Darby, Zachary Darby, Joshua Darby, Mark McNeely, Jr and Ryan McNeely.
Funeral Services with Military Honors were held on Friday, January 6, 2023, followed by entombment at Highland Memorial Park.
