James “Jim” Michael Raimondi died at age 95 in Hospice care on October 27, 2022. Jim was born November 14, 1926 in New York, New York. He was a mechanical engineer for the New York City Parks Department. Jim had a long career with the city parks department including working at the Central Park Zoo Administration Building and the 1963 World’s Fair Administration Building. After his retirement, Jim and his wife Hilda Jane moved to Williston. Jim was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Hilda Jane Raimondi and stepson Bruce Yaras. He is survived by brother Walter Raimondi and sister in law Janet Raimondi and stepsons Craig and Steve Yaras along with several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, November 1st from 6pm to 8pm and Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 3, with burial to follow at the Orange Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home in Williston.
