James Edward Bennett, 97, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice of Chiefland on January 17, 2023.
Jim was born on December 19, 1925, and was raised by his mother Molly Bennett in Columbus, Ohio. Jim was drafted into the Navy when he was 18 years old during World War II. He served on the USS Competent (AM-316/MSF-316) in the Pacific during the War. When he returned, he attended Ohio State University, graduating with a degree in business and later received his master’s degree from the University of Florida. In 1955, Jim and his wife, Ossilee, and their children moved to Chiefland, Florida. After moving to Chiefland, he began his career in education, teaching math and history at Chiefland High School. He became the school’s guidance counselor as well. During his career, he moved into school administration in the finance department in Levy, Osceola and Alachua Counties until he retired in 1990. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chiefland, FL.
Jim enjoyed visiting his cabin in North Carolina and traveling with his wife, Carol. He also enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and playing cards with friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol, his sons Tom, Pat and Scott (Terri) and daughter Susie Slaughter (Jimmy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lisa Slaughter Darus (Tommy), Brent Slaughter (Brittney), Ryan and Connor Bennett as well as his great grandchildren Jarrett and Greyson Darus. Jim is also survived by his sister Betty Schley (Richard), and brothers Cliff and Joe (Pat) Bennett. He is also survived by his step-children: Kathy Valdes (Jorge), Ed Barron (Teresa), Carol Ann Benge (Thomas), Karen Tillis (Scott), William Shultz (Lisa), John Shultz (Sparkie), and numerous step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Ossilee Bishop Bennett, granddaughter, Tiffany Slaughter, daughter in law, Anita Bennett, mother, Molly (Mary) Bennett, sister Mary Ann Bennett, brothers Homer and Tom Bennett.
Funeral services for Jim Bennett was held January 20, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Chiefland Cemetery. Visitation was held at Knauff Funeral Home, January 19, 2023, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to Haven Hospice of Chiefland. Judge Ernest Blunt and Luther Beauchamp officiated.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland.
