James Arthur Bailey, 84, of Chiefland, lost his battle with cancer and he went to glory on June 22, 2023. He was born on July 23, 1938, in Thomasville, Georgia to Charles and Viver Cumbus Bailey. He was the youngest of 7 children. James enjoyed woodworking and farming. He graduated from High School in 1959 from South Dade High School.
He met and married the love of his life, Marion Monsen. James formed the company South Florida Drilling, where he became proficient as a master Driller and Blaster. After retirement in 2002, he took up fishing and hunting full-time. He spent hours on the river or at Cedar Key with his boat “Big Blue”.
He is preceded in death by his son Richard Allen Bailey and grandson James Everett Traver. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Marion Bailey, his daughter Janet Morton (Bill), and his estranged daughter Nancy Kennsion, as well as nephew Tommy Walker. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren David Burney Jr., Jillian Burney, and Teena Hilton, as well as 9 great-grandchildren.
James accepted Christ in 1987 and loved the Lord with all his heart.
Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Knauff Funeral Home- Chiefland. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday June 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Chiefland Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home- Chiefland, Florida.
