Jacqueline (Jackie) Smith, 76, of Morriston and previously Miami Shores and Pembroke Pines, passed away on November 18, 2022.
She was born in Miami, January 8, 1946 to the late Don and Peggy Smith. A devoted mother of Natalie Weaver, Tracy D. Kraft, Kelly Anne Dorsch, and Sean Dorsch (Julie), a cherished Gram of five grandchildren, Damion and Bayleigh, Maddox, Cali and Lorin; and a dear sister of Craig Smith and the late Don Smith, Jr..
Jackie was her happiest when outside riding her lawn mower, gardening in her yard, and tinkering with different projects. She loved quilting, reading, and drinking her Pepsi!
Per Jackie’s wishes, a Mass Intention took place at Holy Family Catholic Church – Williston on November 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm.
