Mr. Hubert Jack Jones age 85 of Pinewood Circle Blairsville, GA. passed away peacefully on Friday September 30, 2022 at his home following an extended illness. Mr. Jones was born on April 14, 1937 in Andrews, NC., the son of the late Lina Roselle Jones. Jack was a veteran of the US Airforce and retired after twenty-two years of service. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roma Hogg Jones in 2016, and his grandparents who was known to him as Mom and Dad, Casey and Rillie Jones. Mr. Jones was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving Mr. Jones are three daughters and two sons in law, Carol and Vincent DuBois of Old Town, FL., Cheryll Jones of Fannin Springs, FL., Tania and Ken Witherell of Goldsboro, NC., two sons and daughter in law, Brian and Linda Jones of Chiefland, FL., Nick Byars of MI., one sister, Bobbie Lo Gentry of Morganton, GA., one brother and sister in law, Tommy and Diane Jones of Blairsville, four grandchildren, Taylor Durrance, Kellie Jones, Abby Byars and Maddie Byars, three great grandchildren, Aubrey and Hadley Durrance and Indie Starnes, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives also survive.
Mr. Jones dedicated 22 years to the United States Air Force and retired in 1977. He was stationed at the Cross City Air Force Station as part of the Air Defense Command ground interceptor radar site from 1967-1970. It was at this duty assignment that Mr. Jones met many friends, who became lifelong friends. Years later he would return many times to attend the Air Force reunions in Cross City. His official retirement paperwork was filed at the Dixie County Court House in 1977.
Funeral services were held on Monday October 3, 2022 at 4:00 pm from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. Tommy Jones officiating. Special music was presented by Angie Burrell, Tommy Jones and Tammy Hughes. The following gentleman served as pallbearers, Chris Henson, Todd Parks, Buddy Legg, Kenneth Payne, Ben Burrell and Junior Lovell. Military Honor was presented by the North GA Honor Guard. Interment was in the Union Memory Gardens Cemetery where he will rest next to his beloved wife Roma.
At the request of the children, if you choose to honor their father you many do so by donating to the Fairview Baptist Church Vacation Bible School Fund. Vacation Bible School was one of the yearly highlights for both Mr. Jones and his wife. Every single year, until they passed, they worked vacation bible school and enjoyed meeting, teaching, loving, and feeding numerous children from the Blairsville area community. The address is Fairview Baptist Church, 10 Fairview Church Road, Blairsville, Ga 30512.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville oversaw the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountain viewfuneralhome.com
