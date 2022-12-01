Horace Cannon, Jr, 73, of Cross City, Florida, passed away November 18, 2022. He was born August 22, 1949 in Williston, Florida to the late Horace Cannon, Sr and Millie Cobb Cannon.
He was a member of Suwannee River Baptist church. He worked most of his life as a truck driver and during retirement, worked with Dixie County Solid Waste. He enjoyed working, going hunting and watching and supporting the Gators.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Horace, Sr and Millie; three brothers, Herman, Robert and Lloyd Cannon; and his sister, Sandra Quincey.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cannon; three children, Tammy Parson, Mark (Sherrey) Hatch, and Rhonda Cannon; grandchildren, Tyson (Kaylee) Hatch, Alex (Molly) Cannon, Cody Cannon, Trevor Fowler, Marcus (Rayleigh) Fowler, Kelsey (Joey) Grimm, Koby Mertz, Kelby Cannon and Wade Wolfe; great grandchildren, Grey and Shea Hatch, and Jessleigh and Cady Cannon; brother, Berry Cannon; brother-in-law, Rickey Shinall; sisters-in-law, Marie (Billy) Howard, Judy Dale (Rockey) Lott, and Gail Shinall.
Funeral services for Horace was held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel with Curtis Hall and Jeff Watson officiating. Interment will follow at the Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
