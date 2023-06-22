Frank Luther Anderson, II, 63, of Old Town, Florida passed away June 17, 2023.
Mr. Anderson was born November 9, 1959 in Perry, Florida, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 50 years. He was a graduate of Brevard College and owned and operated Gatorgas L P in Old Town. Mr. Anderson will always be remembered for his love and talent of music. Whether he was playing the piano, trumpet, or singing at church, family events, or social gatherings his prowess as a musician was always enjoyed by all. He was the pianist for the Lighthouse Word Church in Chiefland for over 20 years and was a very spiritual Christian, who had a close relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 41 years Debbie Anderson, his son Michael Baxter (Amanda), his daughters Michelle Baxter and Jennifer Roberts (Michael), his mother Patricia Anderson, his grandchildren Tyler, Jonathan (Juli-Anna), Ike, Chase, Ian, Max, Kennadi, Joon, and Jerzee, his sisters Phyllis Enoch, Danna Tucker, Holly Anderson, and Julie Bolen, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel “Danny Joe” Anderson and his niece, Erin Tucker.
A celebration of Mr. Anderson’s life will be held 7:00 PM Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Camp Anderson Anchor Pavilion in Old Town, with Pastor Steve Liles and Pastor Kevin Hornsby officiating.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneral homes.com
