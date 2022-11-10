Evelyn Angie Jordan, 80, of Chiefland, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Jordan was born in Avon Park, Florida and moved with her family to this area at a very young age. She married Johnny Jordan in 1959 and raised three children. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. Mrs. Jordan enjoyed going to church, gardening, reading and cooking, especially frying chicken and making home-made apple pies.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, John (Angie) Jordan Jr. and T. Wade Jordan; a sister, Annette Brock; four grandchildren, Shannon (Joey) Birchfield, J.D. (Jamilyn) Jordan, Ashton Jordan, and Coleman Jordan; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Concord Baptist Church in Chiefland starting at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and family during the viewing that will start at 10 a.m. at the church. Brother Jamie Brock will be officiating. The burial will be at Kirkland Cemetery in Chiefland.
Knauff Funeral Home 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland is honored to serve the Jordan Family. www.knauff funeralhome.com. 352-493-4777.
