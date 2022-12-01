Evelyn Angie Jordan, 80, of Chiefland, passed away on November 6, 2022 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Mrs. Jordan was born in Avon Park Florida and moved with her family to this area at a very young age.
She married Johnny Jordan in 1959 and raised three children. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jordan enjoyed going to church, gardening, reading and cooking, especially frying chicken and making home-made apple pies.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, John (Angie) Jordan Jr. and T. Wade Jordan, a sister Annette Brock, 4 Grandchildren, Shannon (Joey) Birchfield, J.D. (Jamilyn) Jordan, Ashton Jordan, and Coleman Jordan, 5 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services was held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Concord Baptist Church in Chiefland. Brother Jamie Brock officiated the service. The burial was at Kirkland Cemetery in Chiefland.
Knauff Funeral Home 715 W. Park Avenue Chiefland is honored to serve the Jordan Family.
www.knaufffuneralhome.com (352) 493-4777
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.