Earl Edmund Wietz, 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Stella Wietz. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Alice Maltby Wietz; his children, Jean Breeding and husband Eric, Eric Wietz and wife Charlene; grandchildren, Cynthia Wietz, Christopher Wietz, and Rachel Blanton.
Earl served his country in the Air Force as an airborne radio operator in the Berlin Airlift. He held the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He attended the University of Miami and earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree. He taught in Dade County (Florida) Public Schools for 30 years as a choral music director and elementary teacher.
After his retirement, he and Alice built a log home in Bronson, Florida and lived there happily for 38 years.
Earl’s life was marked especially by his faith in Jesus Christ. Teaching the Bible was his passion, and he taught Sunday School classes for more than 50 years. He served faithfully in various churches as a deacon and an elder. He had an impact on many lives.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Bronson, Florida. Pastor Terrell Burge officiated. Burial was held at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, Florida. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Knauff Funeral Home Chiefland.
