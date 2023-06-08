Dr. Marianne B. McEuen died on April 9, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the Reverend Andrew Verbin Borkey and Irene Hunter Borkey. She grew up in Collegeville, PA, where she graduated from Ursinus College in 1952. Two years later she married Dr. Harry B. McEuen Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, and graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 1956. In 1958 she and her husband moved to Orange Park, FL. She was employed by the Florida State Department of Health as director of the Tuberculosis Control Department, a position she held until her retirement 30 years later.
She was a member of the Junior League of Jacksonville and served on the board of a number of organizations including the Children’s Museum, later the Museum of Science and History. She was president of the Jacksonville Historical Society, the Board of Trustees of St. Johns Country Day School and the Garden Club of Jacksonville. She also served on the board of the Cedar Key Historical Society. In 1998 she moved to Cedar Key, FL, where she was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Clover Garden Circle, the Travel Club, the Thursday Book Club and the Lunch Bunch.
She was predeceased by her husband and a daughter, Hunter Katherine, and is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Urnek, and a son, Harry B. McEuen III (Sandra), and 4 granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held locally on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Key.
