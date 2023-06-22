Doris Elizabeth Jerrels Mikell was born on April 4, 1931, in Hines, Florida. She went to heaven on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was 92 years old.
Doris was raised in Levy County by wonderful parents, Rubin and Nell Jerrels. She grew up with her sister, Lorie Adams, and brother, Junior Jerrels. She attended Bronson High School until she met the love of her life, Earl Mikell from Trenton. Earl was devoted to Doris and he made sure she knew how much he loved her. Earl and Doris were married for 45 years.
Earl worked as a Gulf Life Insurance agent and district manager over the course of his forty-year career, which enabled Earl and Doris to live in several different cities. But always, Doris considered the community of Williston, home. She and Earl spent many happy years in Williston.
To Doris, family was everything, especially her daughter Cathy and deceased sons Mike, Chuck, and baby Jeff. With the marriages and births of grandchildren and great grandchildren, her blessings multiplied. Doris enjoyed her grandchildren, rarely missing a birthday party or special event, and every event with one or more of her “grands” was a cherished memory.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and her second husband, Jack Wright, sons Mike, Chuck, and Jeff Mikell, parents Rubin and Nell Jerrels, sister Lorie Adams, and brother Junior Jerrels. Doris is survived by her daughter, Cathy of Dunnellon and other immediate family: Tyler and Jeff Winkler and children Colton and Spencer of Jacksonville; Piper and John Mandigo and children Mischa and Pippa of Orlando; Zach and Sabina Mikell of Denver CO; Tate Mikell of Williston; Grace and Davey Ramsey and children Marigold and Cosmo of Ft Myers; Trey and Nikole Mikell and their daughter Marina of Gulf Hammock; Savannah and James Corbin and their daughter Flora of Chiefland; daughters-in-law Kaye Mikell, Gerie Mikell Forde and Cindy Penberthy; life-long friend, Sadie Lowman.
The celebration of Doris’s life was held at the First Baptist Church of Bronson on Thursday, June 15, at 2:00 pm with visitation preceding the service at 1:00 pm. Burial followed at the Orange Hill Cemetery. Flowers and plants were sent by family and friends.
Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home of Williston.
The family would like to express its thanks for the excellent care and kind attention from the Haven Hospice of Chiefland.
