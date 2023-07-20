Donna Jane Rogers, 97, of Cedar Key, FL died peacefully at Ayers Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, FL on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Born to William and Alma Trudgeon on August 3, 1925, in Battle Creek, MI, where Donna lived most of her life. She served as Office Manager for State Farm for many years. When her husband, William (Bill) Rogers, retired from Kellogg’s, they moved to Manistique, MI, but spent their winters in Florida. Donna was active in the Manistique Historical Society.They moved to Cedar Key in 2014.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband of 62 years, William, of Cedar Key.She is also survived by her children: Charles McNinch (Kathy) of Kalamazoo, MI, Kathy McNinch-Anderson (Michael) of Mount Dora, FL, William McNinch (Sue) of Powell, TN, Todd McNinch (Lynne) of Kalamazoo, MI, stepson Ron Rogers (Sherry), Queen Creek, AZ, 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by the couple’s daughter, Kimberlee Rogers and granddaughter Melissa McNinch. Donna was widowed by her first husband, Raymond R. McNinch, in 1960.
“Miss Donna,” as she was known to many, enjoyed counted cross stitch, crocheting, birding, walking, and serving with the local Woman’s Club of Cedar Key.
Donna loved the Lord Jesus Christ and trusted the Gospel’s promise that all who put their trust in him will never be put to shame. She and her husband “Coach” were active members of First Baptist Church in Cedar Key, where she directed the congregation’s choir for years.
A Celebration of Her Life service will be held Tuesday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 717 Second St., Cedar Key. All are welcome to attend and share memories of Donna Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.