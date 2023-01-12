Donn Wilson Keels Sr. passed away Monday, January 2nd, 2023, in Chiefland, Florida. He was born on November 19, 1932, to Cecil Keels and Callie Stokes, in Tampa, Florida. He was the younger of 2 children and was preceded in death by his older brother Charles Keels.
Donn enlisted in the Army in 1950 and served in the Korean War. After he returned from Korea, he attended college at The University of Florida and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1957. He married Pricilla Savage, with whom he had two children (Steven and Donn Jr.). He attended medical school at The University of Miami and became a certified physician in 1963.He then moved to Bradenton, Florida where he maintained a family practice until 1996. While in Bradenton, he married Linda Cash with whom he had a son (Jason Keels). Later, he married Marilyn Fluharty until her death in 2008. In 1996 Marilyn and Donn moved to Chiefland, Florida and Donn worked as a family physician at the Chiefland Medical Center until retiring in 2006. After Marilyn’s death, he returned to medicine at Southeast Clinical Research until he finally retired in 2012.
Donn is survived by his children, Steven Laurence Keels, Donn Wilson Keels Jr., and Jason Keels, his step-children William and Robert Brevard, a life-long friend, Peggy Bass, his grandchildren, Rachael Kriete, Donn Wilson Keels III (Will), Herbert John Keels (Johnny), and Paula Keels, his great-grandchildren, Olive Kriete, and Tafy Kriete.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Before his death, Donn left instructions for there to be no ceremony. He asked his family to spread his ashes “in a place where deer will come and feed.”
Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland is honored to serve the Keels family during their time of transition.
