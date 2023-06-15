David “Randy” Harrell Sr., 70, passed away suddenly and peacefully on May 28, 2023. This loss was completely unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and soulmate of 50 years, Enid. Children: daughter Samantha Locke and son-in-law Gary. Sons, David Jr and Matthew and daughter-in-law Mandy. His beloved granddaughters: Skyler, Dailyn and Blythe. Sister: Nettie.
Randy and Enid enjoyed many trips to the Smoky Mountains. He loved playing golf with his favorite people at the Chiefland Golf Club. Randy was a lifelong Florida Gators fan “even when they weren’t doing good”. He grew up around stock car racing. Nascar was his favorite.
At Randy’s request, no service will be held. Celebrations of his life will be held at a later date.
