Daniel DeWees, 42, Trenton, Florida, passed away July 1, 2023. He was born April 15, 1981 in Gainesville, Florida. He was a life long resident in Trenton.
Daniel was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church in Cross City, Florida. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his daughters.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Jerrel R. DeWees, Jr. and Virginia Jones DeWees; his sister, Kimberly Nicole (James) Chatman; and his two daughters, Halle Anne DeWees and Leah Collyns DeWees.
Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 4:00PM Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Trenton, Florida with Rev. Rick Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Bethel Baptist Church.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rick goodingfuneralhomes.com
